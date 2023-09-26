Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation elects eight new board members

The Sno–Isle Libraries Foundation welcomes eight new members to its Board of Directors, according to a news release.

The foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sno–Isle Libraries. Guided by a board of directors, it helps extend the library district’s reach by supporting library programs, services and events, funding demonstration libraries in communities with limited library service, and investing in capital improvements throughout the library district.

“Doubling the size of our board with broad representation from Island and Snohomish counties is a big leap forward,” said Board President Luke Distelhorst. “The foundation is poised to receive a record amount of donations and bequests this year. Our board will continue to fundraise and advocate for the library district as we grow the impact of philanthropy on Sno-Isle Libraries’ programs and the communities we serve.”

The foundation welcomes:

Curtis DeClue is a practicing attorney. Before moving to Washington, he served as the presiding judge for Indiana’s 9th Judicial Circuit and as a special master in the federal courts. In Indiana he served as a library board trustee and a board member of several non-profit organizations. Currently, he provides judicial administration consulting to courts and justice agencies around the U.S. and works with the U.S. Agency for International Development on advising foreign countries on rule of law and judicial administration matters, including projects in Egypt, Serbia, Kyrgyzstan, and currently Ukraine. DeClue is a resident of Camano Island.

Nick Hamden is a program manager and content designer for the Production & Industrial Engineers sector at Boeing in Everett. Previously, in Houston, Texas, he served as a math teacher for middle and high school students and as geophysicist for an oil service company. Hamden is a resident of Oak Harbor.

Eleanor Howell-Shryock is a children’s librarian and library advocate. She is excited to work closely with Snohomish and Island counties community members to build support for library programs. Howell-Shryock is a resident of Marysville.

Nicolas Kadir Jensen is a fifth-generation Washingtonian raised in the Tulalip and Stanwood-Camano areas. Nicolas obtained their B.A. in Political Science from Western Washington University and a Master of Public Policy & Global Affairs degree from the University of British Columbia. As a non-profit leader, Nicolas raised over $1.4 million for small non-profits, oversaw the enrollment of almost 20,000 Washingtonians into health care coverage under the ACA, and served as the Board Chair for the largest Queer health agency in Western Canada. Currently, he works in Seattle as a community engagement and strategic communications consultant for public sector agencies. Jensen is a resident of Everett.

Naomi Johnson has worked closely with businesses in the community as a tax accountant and business advisor since moving to Snohomish County in 2015. She has experience in financial and strategic planning and sits on her company Charitable Committee. She is an avid reader and looks forward to helping others get the opportunity to find this passion too. Johnson is a resident of Everett.

Frank Kwan has an extensive background in media, education, and communications. He has been on the National PTA’s Board of Directors, a communications consultant for K-12 schools, and a founder of the Asian American Journalists Association. He is a long-time active supporter of community and education organizations, an emeritus member of the University of Southern California’s Alumni Association Board of Governors, and an Emmy-winning journalist. Kwan is a resident of Oak Harbor.

Brianne Nevill is a professional in the commercial real estate industry, specializing in affordable housing solutions. Beyond her career, she actively contributes to her community by volunteering for various non-profit events and cherishes quality time spent with her family. Nevill is a resident of Mill Creek.

Joyce Zhou is a senior marketing manager for Accolade, a local healthcare technology company. She has previously held leadership roles at local non-profits, including development director for Asian Counseling and Referral Service. She has previously served on non-profit boards for a community newspaper and education organization. Zhou is a resident of Edmonds.

These eight new members join Distelhorst, Vice President Jeanne Thorsen, Secretary Sami Postma, Rim Benoud-Schmitz, Heather Croteau, Sonia Siegel Vexler, and Board of Trustees Liaison Susan Kostick. Board members serve terms of three years and can serve up to three consecutive terms.

More information about the foundation can be found at sno-islefoundation.org.