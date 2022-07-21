Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation seeks new board members

The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation is expanding its Board of Directors with new board members from Snohomish and Island Counties.

As the philanthropic arm of Sno-Isle Libraries, the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that believes access to information is a human right. The foundation partners with individuals, businesses, foundations, corporations, and community organizations to mobilize people and resources to fund innovative and inspiring programs throughout the Library District and expand the reach of library services, promote civic engagement and foster a lifetime of learning.

The foundation is looking for three new board members with diverse skills, including but not limited to fundraising, strategic planning, budgeting, library advocacy, community engagement and special events. Previous experience serving on a nonprofit board or working with a nonprofit organization is appreciated, but not required. Anyone with pertinent work or volunteer experience is encouraged to apply. The foundation said it is committed to embedding equity and inclusion into its work and valued the unique experiences board members from diverse backgrounds and communities bring to the organization.

“From funding early literacy programs like Third Graders Read Together and Explore Summer, to supporting demonstration libraries in communities without an established library, such as the Mariner and Lakewood/Smokey Point Libraries and investing in capital improvements throughout the Sno-Isle Library District, the foundation collaborates with the library to expand its impact and enhance community access,” said Board President Luke Distelhorst. “Joining the foundation board is an exciting opportunity to serve as an ambassador for public libraries and help us take the foundation to the next level.”

Interested candidates must be a resident of Snohomish or Island County. Board members serve a three-year term, with the option of serving a second term. Board meetings are monthly (currently via Zoom). To apply, please submit an online application form. The positions will be open until filled with a first review of applications starting Aug. 19, 2022.

To learn more about the foundation’s mission, vision, and values, visit sno-islefoundation.org/about-us/.