Sno-Isle Libraries, including Lynnwood library, to host series on communicating with teens

Providing guidance for tweens and teens as they develop isn’t always a clear path.

To lend a hand, Sno-Isle Libraries and Cocoon House are partnering on a series of classes to support parents and caregivers. The classes are taught by Cocoon House staff members and will take place at the Arlington, Darrington, Granite Falls, Lynnwood, Mariner, Snohomish and Sultan libraries.

Nine different classes are being offered, touching on topics such as bullying, understanding and preventing substance abuse in teens, and setting technology boundaries with teens. All classes are listed below, with the classes being held at the Lynnwood Library in italics, and in the Sno-Isle Libraries calendar.

What’s Going on in My Teen’s Brain?

Snohomish Library: Tuesday, Oct. 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Understanding and Preventing Substance Abuse in Teens

Granite Falls Library, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Arlington Library, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 6-7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood Library: Oct. 18, 6:30-8 p.m.

Technology Boundaries with your Teen

Darrington Library: Monday, Oct. 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Snohomish Library: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Parent’s Guide to Teen Depression

Mariner Library: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Lynnwood Library: Thursday, Oct. 4, 6:30-8 p.m.

Parental Involvement (and loss) & the Effects on my Teen

Mariner Library: Tuesday, Oct. 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Have a Self and Raise a Teen

Mariner Library: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Snohomish Library: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Bullying

Sultan Library: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 5-6 p.m.

Granite Falls Library: Thursday, Oct. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Who Am I? Your Teen’s Quest for Identity