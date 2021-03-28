Sno-Isle Libraries introduces limited in-building services at Brier, Edmonds and Lynnwood locations

Sno-Isle Libraries has introduced limited in-building services in 18 of its 23 community libraries — including those in Brier, Edmonds and Lynnwood — while all 23 libraries continue to offer contact-free services, including loans of laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots, and online services.

The library system said it studied which of its community libraries could safely offer “grab-n-go” in-building services while still providing contact-free delivery services.

“Our goal is to serve our customers under the evolving state health guidelines,” Sno-Isle Libraries Director of Public Services Rebecca Loney said. “We remain committed to the safety of our customers and employees.”

In Mountlake Terrace, construction is nearing completion on the adjacent City Hall project. Until that project is complete, conditions mean that Mountlake Terrace will also focus on contact-free services.

Customers will see changes when they walk into their community library. Most sitting areas have been removed to encourage customers to move through the library so that other customers can browse, too.

In-building services vary by location. Most libraries offering in-building services currently have browsing access to the collection. At some locations that is available in the library and in others the meeting rooms are set up for browsing a curated selection of items. Here’s a snapshot of what each local library offers, along with hours of operation. (Note that the first open hour is set aside for higher-risk customers):

Brier Library

23303 Brier Rd

Brier

425-483-0888

Contact-free pickup: 360-651-7176

In-building service hours:

Sunday and Monday: Closed

Tuesday and Wednesday: noon-7 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Available in-building services:

-Access to full collection

-In-library holds pickup

-Public computing

-Printing/copying/scanning

Edmonds Library

650 Main St

Edmonds

425-771-1933

Contact-free pickup:425-771-1933

In-building service hours:

Monday and Tuesday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Available in-building services:

-Limited collection in library

-In-library holds pickup

-Public computers

-Printing/copying/scanning

In-building services not available at this time:

-Access to full collection

Lynnwood Library

19200 44th Ave. W.

Lynnwood

425-778-2148

Contact-free pickup: 360-651-7187

In-building service hours:

Monday and Tuesday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Available in-building services:

-Limited collection in meeeting room

-Self checkout

-Remote printing

In-building services not available at this time:

-Access to full collection

-In-library holds pickup

-Public computers

-Copying

The number of customers allowed inside each library at a time is currently limited to not exceed current state guidelines. Customers are also asked to limit their in-building visits to 30 minutes or less. Customers can check out items using a self-serve kiosk or with staff, depending on each library’s layout.

Checkouts of laptop computers and Wi-Fi hotspots are available at all community libraries. In addition, in-building computers with printing, copying and scanning are available for use in Brier, Coupeville, Darrington, Edmonds, Granite Falls, Langley, Mariner, Monroe and Sultan. The public computers have medical-grade keyboards that are disinfected between customers.

Sno-Isle Libraries will continue to adapt to public-health guidelines and adjust services.

Due to physical space limitations, the Arlington, Clinton, Lake Stevens and Mill Creek libraries will continue to focus on contact-free services while coronavirus safety precautions remain in effect.

Go to sno-isle.org/locations to see operating hours and the specific in-person services each community library offers.