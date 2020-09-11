Sno-Isle Libraries invites you to spend a virtual evening with mystery writer J.A. Jance Sept. 17

Best-selling author J.A. Jance will pay a virtual visit to Sno-Isle Libraries on Thursday, Sept. 17 to promote “Credible Threat,” the 15th entry in her Ali Reynolds series.

With over 21 million copies of her books in print over a career spanning four decades, Jance was honored with the Strand Magazine Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 as “one of the finest practitioners of the suspenseful thriller.”

In addition to her Ali Reynolds series, Jance is author of the J.P. Beaumont series, the Joanna Brady series, a series of Southwestern thrillers featuring the Walker family and more. She was born in South Dakota and grew up in Bisbee, Ariz. She lives in Seattle with her husband and dachshunds, Jojo and Mary.

Readers are often surprised to learn that Jance has also written “After the Fire,” a book of poetry.

The Zoom event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and requires a valid email address to register. Register at this link.

Is there something you’ve always wanted to know about Jance or her characters Beau, Ali, Joanna, or the Walker family? Attendees may write a question during the registration process, but it isn’t required for registration.

Registered attendees will receive the Zoom link in their email on the day of the program (check spam folders). Customers may click a link or dial a phone number to join the Zoom meeting.