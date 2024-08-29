Sno-Isle Libraries offers free back-to-school resources for students and families

School begins next week, and a library card from Sno-Isle Libraries can help students and families get off to a good start.
Access free support with your library card:
1. Connect to online tutors and writing help with Brainfuse HelpNow, opens a new window. Seven days a week, 1-11 p.m. in English and Spanish.
Research by subject for your next project:
2. Explore a variety of topics with Gale in Context: Elementary, Middle School, or High School.
– Learn about countries and states with CultureGrams.
– Dive into STEM with Science Reference Source.
– Create timelines of important events with World Book Timelines.
– Find test prep guides and practice tests with Peterson’s Test and Career Prep.
4. Borrow a laptop or Wi-Fi hotspot.
Done with your homework?
– Download eBooks and audiobooks on OverDrive Kids, OverDrive Teens or Cloud Library.
– Read comics on Hoopla.
– Enjoy interactive books on Scholastic BookFlix.
