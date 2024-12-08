Sno-Isle Libraries presents online pub trivia – ‘Lord of the Rings’ edition – Dec. 18

Grab your favorite beverage, call your friends and settle in for a night of virtual pub trivia in the comfort of your home from 7-8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, sponsored by Sno-Isle Libraries.

Take a trip across Middle Earth with trivia about The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The game will feature questions from books, films, pop culture and general lore.

Team members are not required, and teams of one are fine. If you are playing with a team that is sharing your screen or device, only one team member must register. If team members are in different households, at least one household member should register for trivia.

Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins. If you register less than 24 hours before the event, your confirmation email will include the Zoom link.

Find more information and register for the event here.