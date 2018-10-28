Sno-Isle Libraries seeking business class presenters for 2019

Sno-Isle Libraries is looking for presenters for its 2019 business class series, Business Pros.

Classes in the series are taught by people who have business expertise and want to share it with budding entrepreneurs and small business owners. The 2018 Business Pros series runs through mid-November and Sno-Isle Libraries is issuing the annual call for proposals for workshops, classes and presentations from local business experts to be included in the 2019 series.

Successful candidates will present workshops, classes and presentations to help future entrepreneurs and current business owners develop new skills to assist them in starting and growing a business. Proposals for the series should cover a step of starting or running a business and include learning outcomes that can be measured in a post-event survey.

Proposals of particular interest include:

-Running an online business

-Valuing/selling a business

-Agricultural businesses

-Accounting processes, taxes and other financial information for small businesses

-Designing, creating, and maintaining a business website

-Networking for business owners

-Operating a restaurant or mobile food business

Proposal parameters include:

-Must be submitted using the online form

-Sessions should range from one to three hours (best-attended sessions are under two hours)

-Presentations must have learning outcomes

-Presentations may include contact information for the presenter

-Submitting a print-quality photo for publicity is encouraged

Sno-Isle Libraries will market classes to the public and presenters are encouraged to promote to their networks. Sno-Isle Libraries will not provide presenters with a list of registered attendees due to privacy policies. A contract with Sno-Isle Libraries is required to ensure engagement and payment.

Business Pros is aligned with Sno-Isle Libraries strategic priority to strengthen the local economy in Snohomish and Island counties. For more information, contact Emily Felt, Lead Librarian for Business Services at 360-651-7017 or [email protected].