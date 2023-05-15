 Sno-Isle Libraries seeks new Board of Trustee member 

Sno-Isle Libraries seeks to fill an upcoming vacancy on the seven-member Board of Trustees, which governs the library district for Snohomish and Island counties. Snohomish County residents interested in making an impact in community libraries are encouraged to apply by June 12.

With five trustees appointed by the Snohomish County Council and two by the Island County Commissioners, the board ensures the unique needs of each service area are met. Among their responsibilities, the board helps set the annual budget, library policies and organizational direction.

“The Board of Trustees’ commitment to equitable access helps create welcoming spaces for everyone. Their knowledge and expertise contribute to our community well-being and the success of Sno-Isle Libraries,” said Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson.

Applications will be accepted from May 15 to June 12. Applicable candidates must be a resident of Snohomish County. The successful candidate will begin service in January 2024 for a seven-year term.