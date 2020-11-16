Sno-Isle Libraries services continue under new COVID-19 restrictions

A full-slate of contact-free and online services will continue to be available from Sno-Isle Libraries under the latest COVID-19 restrictions announced by Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday, Nov. 15.

“We know that many of our customers enjoy holding a book while reading and we have procedures in place to help make that possible,” Sno-Isle Libraries Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson said on Sunday, following Gov. Inslee’s announcement.

Contact-free services include pickup of physical materials at any of the library district’s 23 community libraries across Snohomish and Island counties. Items such as books, DVDs and CDs may be reserved online and then picked up in a labeled bag at the door of the customer’s preferred library location.

Other contact-free services include signing up for a library account, remote printing and pick up, checkout of laptops for use within range of a library’s Wi-Fi signal and activity bundles for children and teens.

Customers who miss browsing the shelves can get help from library staff through the Library Picks and Quick Picks program. Answering a few questions in an online form or a paper version available at the door puts five items on hold for the customer.

In addition, physical materials are quarantined following state guidelines before being made available for further circulation.

“We are here to serve our communities while prioritizing the safety of our customers and employees,” Langer Thompson said. “Our contact-free services meet the guidelines set forth by Gov. Inslee.”

The library district is also expanding online resources including the digital collection and transitioning many events to online.

Available for download are eBooks, digital audiobooks, comics and graphic novels and magazines and newspapers. Movies and TV shows are available for streaming online. Customers can also access a host of learning resources and databases.

Online events include storytimes for children, trivia games for families and adults, arts and crafts, book groups and others.

“While access to the buildings is restricted at this time, in many ways the libraries are open and available to all 24-7,” Langer Thompson said. “We will continue to serve our customers and communities while we monitor and adapt to conditions.”