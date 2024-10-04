Sno-Isle Libraries sponsoring educational workshop series in October on misinformation

Sno-Isle Libraries is hosting four online educational workshop series on misinformation this month, in partnership with the Center for an Informed Public. The multidisciplinary research center at the University of Washington in Seattle has a mission to “resist strategic misinformation, promote an informed society and strengthen democratic discourse.”

Attendees will learn about how to spot misinformation, identify scams and navigate conflicting information.

The workshops will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Dates and topics include:

Oct. 15: SOS: Spot Online Scams!

Oct. 17: AI and Modern Misinformation

Oct. 22: Learn to Discern Health Information

Oct. 24: Facts, Not Fighting: How to Talk About Misinformation

Register and learn more here.