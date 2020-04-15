Sno-Isle Libraries takes storytimes, book clubs and pub trivia online

Since Sno-Isle Libraries customers can’t get to programs for the time being, Sno-Isle Libraries will bring programs to customers in digital form.

New digital programming began on Friday, April 10, initially with virtual book club groups, Ready Readers storytimes and pub trivia.

It’s part of Sno-Isle Libraries effort to reach as many customers in as many creative ways as possible while coronavirus precautions keep community libraries closed for now, said David Durante, Sno-Isle Libraries Director of Public Services. More Sno-Isle Libraries programs will get digital programming options soon.

Selected Sno-Isle Libraries staff divided into several teams to work on online service options and launch programs, said Granite Falls Library Manager Michelle Callihan. She facilitated the teams.

“The teams have been hard at work creating development plans and a timeline for implementation,” she said. “The work is currently with the Launch Team and in the final stages before going live.”

For many families and young children, storytime is a beloved routine — a chance to share stories, songs and rhymes with friends and loved ones, said Mountlake Terrace Library Manager and Storytime Team Facilitator Kristin Piepho. While this can no longer go on in-person, Sno-Isle Libraries will still be able to connect with these customers virtually.

“The Online Storytime Team is developing resources for conducting live streaming storytimes using various platforms, as well as combining storytime snippets from staff members into short storytime videos that can be shared on social media,” Piepho said.

To reach families who may not have access to the internet, the team is also developing a Dial-a-Story option, she said.

“At a time when we are physically distant, we don’t have to be disconnected from each other,” Piepho said. “Sharing stories is one of the best ways to encourage a lifelong love of reading in children. That doesn’t stop just because we’re in separate buildings.”

For Online Book Clubs, Sno-Isle Libraries worked with its digital resource partner Overdrive to move their book clubs online. The new Overdrive Book Club room features curated collections and technical support and feedback about platform options for staff or customers interested in hosting an online book club, Callihan said.

“Sno-Isle Libraries is excited to transition library book clubs from IRL (in real life) to URL,” said Jessica Russell, Sno-Isle Libraries Assistant Director of Technical Services – Collection Services. “Library staff will now have the tools and resources needed to allow customers to participate in book clubs while we are all staying home and staying safe.”

Online book club organizers will schedule event information and post it at www.sno-isle.org.

Customers will be able to start their own book club with family or friends, Russell said.

“We have collections of digital titles that are always available so you have enough copies for your whole book club as well as other great book club choices curated by Sno-Isle Libraries book experts,” she said.

Online Pub Trivia provides a fun and engaging program that will provide community connectionduring this time of social distancing, Callihan said. Users will connect to trivia via a Zoom link sent to registered event participants.

“We plan to offer the program on a weekly basis using a rotating selection of staff as hosts,” she said.

One trivia event for adults and one trivia event for kids and families will take place at a designated day and time each week. Sno-Isle Libraries staff will choose trivia themes and craft custom trivia questions.

Weekly online Pub Trivia for adults is held at 7 p.m. Fridays, with the theme “Spring is in the Air,” said Katrina Morse, Adult Services Librarian for South Whidbey Island. A kids and families weekly trivia event is in the works but not yet scheduled.

Online Pub Trivia can be played alone or as a team, although each team must figure out its own means of communicating with its members. Competitors will submit their answers via an online form for true/false, multiple choice, and fill-in-the-blank questions.

“We will have some picture questions and probably some music clips,” Morse said.

The winning team will be announced at the end; no prize will be given.

You can see the schedule of all online library events at this link.