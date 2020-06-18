Sno-Isle Libraries this week begins ‘soft launch’ of contact-free services

Preparing to begin contact-free services for customers, Sno-Isle Libraries started with a “soft launch” this week that allows customers to return materials borrowed prior to the closure of branch libraries due to COVID-19.

Sno-Isle Libraries spokesperson Jim Hills said the soft launch started Monday, June 15 for customers with existing borrowing requests made before the library system closed its branches to customers in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bins will be available in front of libraries for customers to return materials.

Starting next week, libraries will offer additional contact-free services including returns and contact-free hold pickups.The Sno-Isle Libraries website will be updated with contact-free service details on Friday, June 19, Hills said, and full contact-free service will be available starting Monday, June 22.All returned materials will be quarantined for at least 72 hours per U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Hills said

During a Snohomish County COVID-19 briefing in early May, Sno-Isle’s Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson said that the library system is following Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased approach, in which libraries are included in Phase Three for reopening. Snohomish County is currently in Phase 2.

All 23 libraries shut down on March 13, including the library on wheels program. The library system has continued to expand its online offerings, through www.sno-isle.org. Library staff is also still available by phone: 360-651-7000.