Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center hosts event for National Apprenticeship Week on Nov. 16

The Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center announces an upcoming event that promises to be a pivotal resource for individuals seeking to explore exciting career opportunities and embark on a journey of skill development.

In recognition of National Apprenticeship Week, Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center presents the Apprenticeship Career + Job Fair on Thursday, Nov. 16, according to a news release.

The event will feature a lineup of over 30 apprenticeship programs from King, Pierce, Snohomish, Whatcom and Skagit counties. Attendees can look forward to engaging with representatives from these programs and gaining insights into their training opportunities through hands-on activities and informative sessions. A free barbecue will be provided for all attendees.

The apprenticeship programs participating in the fair will encompass a wide array of industries. From construction and advanced manufacturing to aerospace, transportation, healthcare, culinary, carpentry, IT, maritime and many more, the event is set to provide a comprehensive overview of the diverse career paths available through local apprenticeship programs.

Whether you are actively seeking a new career path or simply curious about the apprenticeship model of learning, this fair is an exceptional opportunity to explore your options. Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center invites all interested individuals to join them for the largest apprenticeship event in Washington state.

Details

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16

Where: Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center (9001 Airport Road, Everett)

The Apprenticeship Career + Job Fair is the ideal platform for individuals to explore a wide range of apprenticeship programs and make informed decisions about their future.

For more information and updates, visit naw23.eventbrite.com or contact Aaron Ferrell at aferrell@ajactraining.org or 206-456-8858.