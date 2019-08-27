Sno-King Dance Club to host ‘Blast from the Past Party’ Sept. 7

Enjoy a “Blast from the Past Party” with Sno-King International Folk Dance Club on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 7-9:30 p.m.

The event will be at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

There will be a program of favorite dances from the past, and you can request your own favorites. These include dances from around the world, couple, no-partner and set dances. You don’t need to bring a partner.

If you have any kind of ethnic costume, wear it — or just come in your dancing clothes. Finger food potluck snacks are encouraged.

The donation is $8.

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club also meets on Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m., which is all-request night, and Saturdays from 7-9:30, with a program of dances, plus requests . Members donation is $6; annual membership is $15, or $25 for families.

For information call 949-646-7082, email [email protected] or visit www.sno-king.org