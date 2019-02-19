Sno-King Folk Dance Club sponsoring Sweetheart Dance Feb. 23 in Lynnwood

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club is sponsoring a Sweetheart Dance this Saturday, Feb. 23 to honor couples who met at folk dancing.

The event will run from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Dance to live music from Folk Voice Band, with recorded requests at 7 p.m. and during the band break.

The event includes dances from around the world, including couple, no-partner and set dances — and you don’t need to bring a partner.

“Wear an ethnic costume if you have one, or dress like a Valentine in reds and pinks,” a club announcement says. Finger food potluck snacks are encouraged.

The donation for the party is $8.

The club also also meet every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m., which is all-request night, and each Saturday from 7-9:30 p.m., which has a program of dances, plus requests. Donation for regular dances is $8, and members are $6. (Annual club membership is $15, or $25 for a family.)

You can learn more by calling 949-646-7082, emailing [email protected], or visiting www.sno-king.org.