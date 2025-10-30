Sno-King International Folk Dance Club hosting Fall Frolic Party Nov. 5

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!
Come and frolic at Sno-King International Dance Club’s Fall Frolic Party on Wednesday, Nov. 5, with live music from the popular duo Invartim. The club will also host a Second Saturday Party on Nov. 8. Parties run from 7-9 p.m., and you may bring snacks to share.
Wednesday, Nov. 12 is set dance teaching night, starting at 6:45 p.m. for a Scottish set dance. Latecomers may not be able to join a set.
On Wednesday, Nov. 19, they will teach a Polish couple dance.
Wednesday, Nov. 26 — the night before Thanksgiving — is all-request night. Bring a list of your favorites to request.
All dances are held at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Admission is $8 and your first time is free. For more information, visit www.sno-king.org, email dancesnoking@gmail.com or call 425-610-9393.
