Sno-King International Folk Dance Club hosting Fall Frolic Party Nov. 5

Photo courtesy Sno-King International Dance Club.

Come and frolic at Sno-King International Dance Club’s Fall Frolic Party on Wednesday, Nov. 5, with live music from the popular duo Invartim. The club will also host a Second Saturday Party on Nov. 8. Parties run from 7-9 p.m., and you may bring snacks to share.

Sno-King also hosts dances every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. with couple, no-partner, and set dances and mixers from many countries. You don’t need to bring a partner. While the club has paused their 6:30 p.m. beginners’ classes until the spring, they do generally teach something every Wednesday — after the half hour of requests — except at parties.

Wednesday, Nov. 12 is set dance teaching night, starting at 6:45 p.m. for a Scottish set dance. Latecomers may not be able to join a set.

On Wednesday, Nov. 19, they will teach a Polish couple dance.

Wednesday, Nov. 26 — the night before Thanksgiving — is all-request night. Bring a list of your favorites to request.

All dances are held at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Admission is $8 and your first time is free. For more information, visit www.sno-king.org, email dancesnoking@gmail.com or call 425-610-9393.

