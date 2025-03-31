Sno-King International Folk Dance Club invites all to April events

Do you fear venturing into folk dancing because you don’t know the basic steps? In April — as they do monthly — Sno-King International Folk Dance Club offers a new beginner class from 6:30 to 7 p.m., right before their regular dances on Wednesday (except for live music nights and set dance teaching night, the second Wednesday of each month). Then, participants are invited to stay from 7-9 p.m.

After requests and the regular lesson, the group launches into couple, set and no-partner dances from around the world, and you don’t need to bring a partner.

In April, participants will learn dances from Israel, England, Romania and the U.S. Here’s the schedule:

Wednesday, April 9, is set dance teaching night, starting at 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 is the second Saturday party, from 7-9 p.m., with a flower theme. Bring snacks to share.

Wednesday, April 23 is live music, featuring the Folk Voice Duo. Requests are taken from 7-8 p.m. with a performance from 8-9 p.m.

All events are at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Cost is $8 and your first visit is free. To learn more, visit www.sno-king.org, email dancesnoking@gmail.com or call 425-610-9393.