Sno-King International Folk Dance Club offers October dances in Lynnwood

Join Sno-King International Folk Dance Club from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays and dance your way around the globe. The club does couple, no-partner and set dances — and it’s fine to come alone. The evening starts with requests and a short lesson, and continues with a planned program of dances alternating with requests.

All events are at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

October will also feature the last 6:30 p.m. beginner classes for the season — they will resume in the spring. This month those classes will be on Oct. 1, 15, 22 and 29.

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, Jana Rickel will teach three dances — from Macedonia, Bulgaria and Sweden.

Wednesday, Oct. 8 is set teaching night. The club will teach a Scottish set at 6:45 sharp; if you come late you may not be able to join a set.

Saturday Oct. 11 is the club’s Second Saturday Party, from 7-9 p.m., no teaching. You may bring finger food treats to share.

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, beware of goblins as it’s the Halloween costume party.

Donation is $8, and your first time is free. Learn more at www.sno-king.org , dancesnoking@gmail.com or 425-610-9393.