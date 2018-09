Sno-King Meaningful Movies presenting “Harvest of Empire,” an unflinching look at the direct connection between the immigration crisis we face today and the history of U.S. economic and political intervention in Latin America, on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The free movie begins at 6:30 p.m. at Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 8109 224th St. S.W., Edmonds

Discussion will follow the film. Learn more at www.meaningfulmovies.org.