Sno-King Meaningful Movies to show ‘Paris to Pittsburg’ Saturday, Jan. 11.

Sno-King Meaningful Movies will screen the movie Paris to Pittsburg at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

When President Trump declared after withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement that he represents Pittsburgh, not Paris, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto responded that his city is honoring the agreement. “This film celebrates how cities and towns across America are developing solutions to the climate crisis in spite of federal inaction,” the Meaningful Movies announcement said.

The screening will be at the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 8109 224th St. S.W., Edmonds. Admission is free. Doors open at 6 p.m. for refreshments and conversation. Filmgoers are welcome to join a discussion following the film. Closed captioning and assisted listening devices will be provided.

To learn more, visit www.meaningfulmovies.org.