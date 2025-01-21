Sno-King School Retirees Association offering scholarships to future educators

Sno-King School Retirees will have scholarship application forms in each public high school in Edmonds, Northshore and Shoreline School Districts in January for students planning a future as a teacher or other school-related employee.

Students will be awarded $2,500 for the 2025–2026 school year with the chance of renewing for another three years at $1,000 each year. These additional three years are possible because of a donation from one of the members Winnie Smith. Applications can be obtained in the high school career centers or on the Sno-King School Retirees website.

The deadline for submission is March 17, 2025. Recipients will be honored at the Scholarship Luncheon on April 10.