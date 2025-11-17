Sno-King School Retirees award grants to local educators

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News Today!

Sno-King School Retirees, an organization of active and retired employees of the Edmonds, Northshore and Shoreline School Districts, announced two grants awarded to member educators in the Edmonds School District:

Madrona K-8

Judi MacRae: Alternative seating options — floor cushions, area rug, portable lap desks and a rack for their storage (sixth-grade math/science).

Seaview

Catherine Mathias: Copies of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind and Home of the Brave (fifth/sixth grade)

Since 1998, Sno-King School Retirees has awarded more than $154,000 in educator mini-grants, of which $52,090 has gone to Edmonds School District schools.