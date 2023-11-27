Sno-King School Retirees awards grants to Edmonds School District educators

Each fall the Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR), an organization of active and retired employees of the Edmonds, Northshore and Shoreline school districts, offers educator grants to its active members.

The grants of up to $300 can be used for projects such as field trips, guest speakers, materials for integrated units of study) or for materials/equipment to augment their students’ learning. Since 1998, SKSR has awarded over $120,000 in educator mini-grants, according to a news release.

This year SKSR is awarding eight grants to Edmonds School District educators.

Cedar Way Elementary

Colette Christensen: Transportation to Woodland Park Zoo as a culmination of a literacy unit in which students research and write animal books. (2nd grade)

Meghan Galvan: Tickets for the Storybook Theater presentation of Jack and the Beanstalk and help with transportation costs. (Kindergarten)

Hazelwood Elementary

Tina Whicker: Materials, including jigsaw puzzles, legos, board games, and snap circuits, for Hazelwood’s Maker Space.

Hilltop Elementary

Sarah Allsop-Fine: Four sets of high-interest books for struggling readers for reading workshop. (5th grade)

Deborah Fournier: Spanish language versions of popular titles, such as Pete the Cat and Dog Man, for the school’s growing Hispanic/Latino population.

Maplewood Parent Cooperative

Nanette Peppin: Three sets of decodable books which build on specific phonics skill levels. (3rd grade)

Oak Heights Elementary

Erica Morgan: Two Finch Robots to support STEM learning, specifically computer coding. (4th grade)

Spruce Elementary

Melissa Hart: Transportation to Brackett’s Landing. (special ed/developmental kindergarten)

Because a significant amount of grant funds are still available, SKSR will be accepting a second round of grant applications (up to $300) from its active members beginning Dec. 1. Application information, including eligibility requirements, the downloadable application form, and an FAQ page can be found at sksr.org. Application deadline is Thursday, Feb. 1. Edmonds School District employers do not need to submit the ESD Grant and Donation Request for Approval form.