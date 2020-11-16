Sno-King Youth Club reduces staff, asks for community support

Sno-King Youth Club, which has been serving youth through sports in the Edmonds, Lynnwood, Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace communities for 40-plus years, said Monday it will be reducing its staff to address the financial hardship imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The staff of three has been cut to just one, with Executive Director Adam Quaintance remaining.

“Ryan (Camden) and Janelle (Hammer) have been excellent team members, helping continue and improve on the work the staff and leaders before them set for Sno-King Youth Club and FC Edmonds,” Quaintance said. “Their dedication to this club and the youth of the area has exceeded my expectations. I have a strong hope that we can revisit our staffing model after this pandemic ends. In the meantime, we’ll continue to provide as many opportunities as possible within the current (COVID) guidelines.”

Here are two ways you can help the club: