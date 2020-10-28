SnoCo Women in Business sponsoring retirement seminar Oct. 29

SnoCo Women in Business is hosting a remote event Thursday, Oct. 29, “Time Matters: A Women’s Retirement Outlook,” featuring Karley Beebe, financial analyst with Edward Jones Investments.

During the presentation, which runs from 9-10 a.m., Beebe will share perspectives on financial concerns facing women who are getting ready for — or have recently transitioned to — retirement. The presentation shares retirement income strategies, including perspectives around Social Security, withdrawal and reliance rates. It also addresses how to prepare for the unexpected, including market and inflation risks, and the rising costs of health care and long-term care.

Register here.