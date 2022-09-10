SnoCo Women in Business to focus on growth and opportunity at Sept. 14 meeting

SnoCo Women in Business, a peer-led roundtable covering topics that help women grow their business, meets on the second Wednesday of every other month from 3-4 p.m. via Zoom.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 14 and is titled Growth: Recession and Opportunity. Everyone is encouraged to join in the discussion where women will form new partnerships and enhance their support systems in the business community.

SnoCo Women in Business is sponsored by the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and is free to attend.

Click here to register for this month’s meeting.