SnoCo Women in Business to meet virtually July 13

Posted: July 10, 2022 16

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce SnoCo Women in Business group will discuss “Mentoring for Success” during its virtual meeting from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.

You can learn more and register for the free Zoom meeting here.

 

