Snohomish-based developer plans to build 190-unit housing development on former Buca di Beppo site

A Snohomish-based developer has plans to build a 190-unit housing development near Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail.

Koz Development is looking to build the multi-family complex at the former Buca di Beppo site, located at 4301 Alderwood Mall Boulevard. The site is located in Lynnwood City Center District and is zoned for both residential and commercial uses.

So far, there have been no applications from Koz to the city, which City Center Manager Karl Almgren said could mean the developer is still conducting the preliminary design of the site and building. This design phase typically includes looking at the parking locations, building height, as well as the unit count and unit types, Almgren said.

“The project’s location to the future Lynnwood City Center Station will provide future residents with convenience to our regional transportation network,” he said .

Given the time frame of design, permitting and construction, Almgren said the project is likely to be open for leasing with the station in 2024.

–By Cody Sexton