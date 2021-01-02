Snohomish County 2020 Flood Safety Guide now available

With the rainy season underway, Snohomish County Public Works has mailed more than 8,000 copies of its “Flood Safety in Snohomish County” pamphlet to residents who live in or near 100-year-floodplains. The Flood Safety guide is also available online and additional resources are available here.

Most significant floods occur in fall and winter and this 16-page pamphlet provides current resources and helpful information on avoiding, preparing for, and coping with floods. It includes historical flood information, natural benefits of floods, how to research your property’s flood risk, protecting your home, and flood recovery tips. Hang on to the guide, as there is a list of emergency contacts on the back, for reference.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center — a division of the National Weather Service — is predicting a La Niña year, meaning a wetter-than-normal winter.