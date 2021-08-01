Snohomish County 2022 Hotel-Motel grant cycle now open

Snohomish County has opened its 2022 annual tourism grant cycle, with completed applications due Sept. 13. The 2022 Hotel-Motel Small Fund total is projected to be $475,000. The awards are for selected projects that can be completed by Dec. 15, 2022. Distribution of funds will begin in January 2022.

The county says that eligibility of sponsors and projects will be defined broadly “to encourage wide participation and innovative proposals.”

To download the 2022 Application Package, visit the Seattle NorthCountry website:at www.seattlenorthcountry.com/industry-resources/lodging-tax-grants/hotel-motel-small-fund/. Completed application packages must be submitted electronically by email to Tourism@snoco.org and be received no later than Sept. 13, 2021. You will receive an automatic response as confirmation that your application has been delivered successfully. Incomplete applications and hard copies of completed applications will not be accepted.

For more information on the program, contact Trudy Soriano, Tourism Promotion Area Fund Coordinator at 425-471-8738 or Trudy.Soriano@snoco.org.