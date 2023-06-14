Snohomish County 2024 hotel-motel grant cycle opens June 14

Snohomish County is accepting applications for its 2024 annual tourism grant cycle.

Applications will be accepted June 14 through August 23, 2023. The 2024 Hotel-Motel Small Fund total is projected to be $600,000 with project allocation amounts historically ranging from $5,000-$50,000.

Eligibility of sponsors and projects will be defined broadly to encourage wide participation and innovative proposals. Funds will be awarded for projects or purposes authorized under state law. Learn more here.

The Snohomish County Tourism team will be hosting a grant workshop for applicants via Zoom on Wednesday, July 19. All details will be on the Seattle NorthCountry website.

To download the 2024 Application Package, visit the Seattle NorthCountry website.

The 2024 grant process is now digital. Completed application packages must be submitted via email toTourism@snoco.org no later than Aug. 23. You will receive an automatic response as confirmation that your application has been delivered successfully. Incomplete applications and hard copies of completed applications will not be accepted.

For more information on the program, contact Trudy Soriano, at 425-471-8738 or Trudy.Soriano@snoco.org.