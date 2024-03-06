Snohomish County 2024 Transition Resource Fair for those with developmental disabilities March 26

Save the date for the 2024 Transition Resource Fair, running from 4-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at Cascade High School in Everett.

This is a free community event that welcomes individuals with developmental disabilities (ages 12 and older), their families, caregivers, teachers, employees and other interested community members.

The fair will host community agencies and a variety of free workshops that will provide information on services, community connection, and access to the people and tools available to help everyone pursue their employment and career goals.

Workshops will include:

-Do It Yourself Guardianship

-Benefits 101

-Preparing for Transition

-Employment Support

-Developmental Disability Administration Services

-Guardianship and Alternatives

-Preparing for Life After High School

Cascade High School is located at 801 E. Casino Rd., Everett. Learn more about the fair here.