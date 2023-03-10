Snohomish County accepting applications for $1.6 million in arts and culture recovery grants

Snohomish County is accepting applications for arts and culture recovery grants. Approximately $1.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are available for arts and culture organizations financially impacted by the pandemic. Interested organizations can learn more and apply for the grant here.

“A thriving arts and culture sector is important for our economy, helps generate jobs and is part of what makes Snohomish County an ideal place to live, work and play,” said County Executive Dave Somers. “There’s no denying that artists, makers, and cultural organizations have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and the resulting economic downturn. These grants are intended to help our creative economy recover and grow after the devastating impacts of the last three years. By supporting arts and culture, we can give our economy and workforce a boost and foster opportunities for us to come together as a community.”

According to data from the Snohomish County Arts Commission’s Future of Arts and Culture Project: Phase One Industries Assessment, Snohomish County arts and culture industries lost approximately 30% of its workforce between 2019 and 2020. Despite initial progress, if the recovery rate continues without added support, the arts and culture sector will lag approximately 960 workers behind where it would have been had the pandemic never occurred, the county said

“Along with their profound economic impact, the arts can both showcase and build the diversity in our communities, said District 3 County Councilmember Strom Peterson, who represents Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway. “We need to do what we can, together, to support the organizations that give us so much enrichment in our lives.”

There are two focus areas within the county’s arts and culture recovery grants. Nonprofit recovery grants will award eligible organizations with a minimum pandemic revenue loss of $2,000 up to $30,000. A total of $1 million will be awarded for this grant. Festivals and events recovery grants will award events characterized as having an operating budget over $100,000 and a pandemic revenue loss of at least $2,000 with up to $60,000. A total of $600,000 will be awarded for this grant.

Interested organizations can access the grant here, and the county will accept applications through 4 p.m. on April 14, 2023 via the electronic portal. The county will also host one remote technical assistance session for interested applicants; attendance at this session is strongly recommended. The session will take place on March 21, from 2-3 p.m. over Zoom.

Interested applicants can access the upcoming session on this website. Organizations can reach out to SnohomishCounty.Recovers@snoco.org with any questions.