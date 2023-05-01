Snohomish County accepting applications for up to $10 million in Conservation Futures program grants

Snohomish County is accepting applications for the 2023 Snohomish County Conservation Futures Program (SCCFP) Grants.

Up to $10 million is available for distribution in 2023 for the preservation of open space, agricultural land, and timberland. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2023.

“The Conservation Futures Program is an important tool to help protect our farms, forests, parks, and natural areas,” said Sharon Swan, director of Snohomish County Parks and Recreation. “With a growing population, equity gaps and environmental concerns, it is critical we permanently protect these finite resources and access to nature and open space in Snohomish County now and in the future.”

Eligible applicants include cities, towns, county agencies, and conservation organizations. Requirements, guidelines, policies, instructions and the application can be found on the Conservation Futures Program webpage. Applications are scheduled to be reviewed at the August 2023 Conservation Futures Program Advisory Board meeting and recommended to the county executive and Snohomish County Council in September 2023.

The Snohomish County Conservation Futures Program was started in 1988 as a mechanism for distributing Conservation Futures property tax funds for the preservation of open space land, farm and agricultural land, and timberland. The purpose of this program is to protect land for preservation, habitat, passive recreation and other uses that enhance our local environment and promote livable communities. Examples of land preserved through the Snohomish County Conservation Futures Program includeJapanese Gulch Park, Paradise Valley Conservation Area, Bailey Farm and Bob Heirman Wildlife Park at Thomas’ Eddy.