Snohomish County Airport Commission to meet Jan. 24 in Everett

The next meeting of the Snohomish County Airport Commission will be Thursday, Jan. 24 from 6-8 p.m.at the Skykomish Room, Robert J. Drewel Building on the County Campus – 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett.

The commission serves as an advisory board to the county executive on the following matters at Paine Field Airport:

Reviews and recommends updates to the airport master plan.

Reviews and recommends changes to the airport capital improvement program and facilities plan.

Reviews and recommends an annual airport budget.

Reviews and recommends strategies for airport noise reduction.

Reviews appeals of enforcement procedures restricting airport access or use.

The agenda includes a report on status of the website and community outreach, the impact of the federal government shutdown on airport operations, and the airport master plan and economic development.

You can learn more at www.painefield.com/221/Airport-Commission