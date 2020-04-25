Snohomish County announces expanded solid waste facility access for residents

In response to changing pandemic conditions, Snohomish County said it is expanding access to solid waste facilities for the public — with safety mitigations in place — starting Saturday, May 2. Transfer stations — including the Southwest station in Mountlake Terrace at 21311 61st Pl. W. — be open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily to both hand-unload, self-haul customers and mechanical-unload customers.

The county transfer stations had been open to the public only on Saturdays since April 4 due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders.

“We know how hard COVID-19 has been on our residents, both directly and indirectly,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “Our decisions are being guided by the best science available with the intent to reopen what we can, when we are certain we can do it safely. Providing expanded service to our solid waste customers is a testament to the hard work of many to ensure the public and our staff are safe.”

“Solid waste staff and customers will be required to practice social distancing throughout the sites,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said. “Our solid waste staff has implemented a variety of administrative and engineering controls to limit spread of COVID-19 for everyone.”

There will be no recycling or household hazardous waste disposal at any of the facilities and credit and debit cards are the only forms of payment accepted, no checks or cash. Yard debris will only be accepted at transfer stations as garbage and all loads will be weighed for payment at transfer stations.

“We would like to continue to encourage those who can stay home to not visit the facilities and for residents to bring items in cans or bags for quicker unloading,” Snohomish County Solid Waste Director Matt Zybas said. “We are hoping to expand access later in May as long as the health of our community continues trending in the right direction.”

For more information, the public can call 425-388-3425.