Snohomish County auto theft task force seeking suspect in numerous crimes

The Snohomish County Auto Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s help in locating 36-year-old Aaron Johnson, who is suspected of committing multiple vehicle thefts, burglaries and a robbery.

On Dec. 11, 2020, a woman was robbed of her vehicle outside her residence in Everett. Johnson arrived at the location in a stolen black Jeep Cherokee. Johnson approached the victim and forced her out of her car, peeling the victim’s fingers off her steering wheel and dragging the victim down the road, causing substantial injuries. Johnson then stole the victim’s vehicle.

On Jan. 15, 2021, Johnson burglarized a residence in unincorporated Snohomish. He arrived in the same stolen Jeep Cherokee as he did during the December robbery. He was identified via surveillance footage while burglarizing the residence. Later that same day, Johnson was again caught on surveillance burglarizing a shed in unincorporated Snohomish. Johnson is seen walking up to a shed with a pair of red bolt cutters and stealing a torch set worth approximately $1,000.

Johnson is also recognized on security video committing package thefts in Snohomish County and ID thefts at Home Depot in Snohomish. He is seen driving a white Audi TT, that was half-painted black and bearing multiple stolen license plates.

On Feb. 12, 2021, the Edmonds Police Department recovered the abandoned stolen Audi TT from a parking lot on Highway 99. During a search of the Audi, detectives recovered Johnson’s casino playing card, along with multiple documents and prescription bottles bearing his name. They also located several pieces of clothing linking Johnson to two additional Lake Stevens Police Department cases. Inside the Audi, detectives also located all the stolen license plates that were used on the vehicle during the various crimes it was used in.

Aaron Johnson currently has a nationwide extraditable Felony warrant issued by the Snohomish County Superior Court for the following crimes:

2nd degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle

1st degree taking a motor vehicle without permission

Residential burglary

2nd degree burglary

Johnson is known to frequent Emerald Queen Casino, Angel of the Winds Casino and both Tulalip Casinos. Johnson also frequents multiple hotels along Highway 99 from Everett to Seattle and is known to stay at the casino hotels in which he frequents.

Johnson is 6-feet tall, weighs approximately 165 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 425-388-3845 and anyone who sees Johnson is asked to call 911.