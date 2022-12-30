Snohomish County awarded state loan to assist with Alderwood Mall Pkwy project

Snohomish County has been awarded a loan from the Washington State Public Works Board for two road projects — one of which is located on Alderwood Mall Parkway from the 16800 block to the SR 525 northbound ramps.

The $7 million state loan is aimed at improving connectivity in two rapidly growing urban areas of unincorporated Snohomish County. In addition to the Alderwood Mall Parkway project, the loan will fund work at 43rd Ave SE Phase I (188th St Southeast to 180th St Southeast and SR 524 Roundabout).

The Alderwood Mall Parkway corridor improvement project includes widening the road to five lanes, including a center turn lane, raised bike lanes, sidewalks, gutters, curbs, drainage facilities, three fish passage culverts, and new traffic signals at the SR 525 northbound ramps intersection. This project is designed to improve connectivity between Snohomish County’s Urban Center and the Lynnwood Regional Growth Center. Construction on this project is scheduled to begin in 2024 and will also include overlaying Alderwood Mall Parkway from 164th Street Southwest south to the Lynnwood city limits.

“Both of these projects are critical to meet the level of service for these two corridors in unincorporated Snohomish County and improve safety,” Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said. “We are grateful for the funding support from the Washington State Public Works Board. These funds will help us stretch our local dollars and complete necessary projects sooner for the traveling public.”

The loan from PWB will be paid back over 20 years with a low interest rate. In the last 20 years, Snohomish County Public Works has received $19 million in loans from the PWB in support of road projects.

Information about this and other projects is located at www.snohomishcountywa.gov/206/Roads-Central. Information can also be obtained by signing up for email notifications at www.snohomishcountywa.gov/3862/Subscribe-to-County-E-Newsletters.