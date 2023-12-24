Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee presenting MLK Jr. community celebration, rally in Everett

The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is hosting a two-day event in January — “It Starts with Me, Not A Commemoration. It’s A Continuation” — to celebrate the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Sunday, Jan. 14 celebration runs from 3-5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2936 Rockefeller Ave., Everett. There will be a keynote speaker and the Greater Everett MLK Celebration Choir will perform a mix of contemporary and gospel songs. In addition, the event will feature the winners from the youth Prodigies for Peace, Essay and Art Contest initiated by the late Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Eric Z. Lucas.

On Monday, Jan. 15, a rally and march will start at Everett Memorial Stadium, 3900 Broadway, and end at Carl Gipson Center, 3025 Lombard Ave.. There will be community resource tables and entertainment as well as guest speakers.

The mission of the nonprofit Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is to enrich the residents of Snohomish County through knowledge and the celebration of Black heritage. For more information, visit scbhcwa.org.