Snohomish County businesses have until March 24 to apply for Greater Seattle Export Accelerator Program

Snohomish County-based businesses are encouraged to apply for the Greater Seattle Export Accelerator (GSEA) program, which provides export assistance and new trade opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses in Snohomish, Pierce and King County. The program is operated by Greater Seattle Partners (GSP) with financial support from Snohomish County and is designed to equip businesses with the tools and resources needed to expand their reach in the global marketplace.

Trade and exports have historically been a key component of Snohomish County’s economy, due to its proximity and connectivity to major foreign markets along with the region’s robust air and seaport infrastructure. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on global trade and recovery is ongoing.

“Our small business community remains the backbone of our main streets and local economy. They provide the goods and services that make our communities thrive,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “The Greater Seattle Export Accelerator program can help local businesses take advantage of a robust international marketplace to expand their footprint and build long-term resiliency. I encourage Snohomish County businesses to apply for this exciting program.”

GSEA participants receive instruction through six export modules that include assessing finance capabilities, selecting target foreign markets and addressing supply chain needs. For more information visit greater-seattle.com/exportaccelerator.

Two Snohomish County-based businesses participated in Cohort 1 of the GSEA. According to a county news release, Cohort 2 includes:

Innovative Curriculum: Cohort 2 participants will engage in a robust curriculum covering international market research, export compliance, logistics, and cultural intelligence;

Expert Mentorship: Proven industry experts and successful exporters will serve as mentors, providing invaluable insights and guidance to cohort participants;

Networking Opportunities: Cohort members will have exclusive access to a network of fellow entrepreneurs, government officials, and international trade experts, fostering collaboration and partnerships; and

Global Market Insights: Sessions will include discussions on emerging markets, trade policies, and global economic trends to ensure participants are well-informed about international business dynamics.

Registration for the GSEA is free. Interested companies must submit a completed application to be considered. Applications are due March 24 and can be found at greater-seattle.com/exportaccelerator.