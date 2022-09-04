Snohomish County chapter of Fair Vote Washington to meet virtually Sept. 10

The Snohomish County chapter of Fair Vote Washington will hold a virtual meeting from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
The group will share updates from ranked-choice voting activities across Washington state , as well as efforts to adopt ranked-choice voting in Everett. Register for the meeting here. You’ll receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.
