Snohomish County climate, jobs and justice event in Everett Sept. 8

Local organizations, including the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County and the Interfaith Climate Coalition, are among the sponsors of a Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice day of action at the Snohomish County Administration from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 8.

“Join thousands around the world to call for a swift transition to a fossil fuel free economy in a way that provides jobs and justice for all,” the event announcement says. These events are timed to build support for the Global Climate Action Summit, a Sept. 12-14, gathering in California of mayors, governors and local leaders from around the world, the announcement said.

The Snohomish County event will include a Community Teach In/ Chautauqua, with “time to learn from local experts and time to huddle with community members to create action. Teach In event tickets are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3594902.