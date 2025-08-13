Snohomish County Clothing and Textile Advisors Fabric Sale Aug. 16

Stock up on all things textiles — from fabric to sewing machines to everything in between — at the Lynnwood-based Snohomish County Clothing and Textile Advisors’ 14th annual fabric sale Aug. 16.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 16.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Mariner High School, 200 120th St. S.W., Everett

The nonprofit Snohomish County Clothing and Textiles Advisors is back with another clothing sale, with proceeds going to support local their summer sewing camp, local college scholarships and other community sewing programs.

Early admission shopping is available from 9 to 10 a.m. with a $20 entrance fee at the door.

The sale includes fabrics, patterns, notions, trims, lace, yarn, needlework, sewing machines and other quilting tools and supplies.

Prices:

Fabric and yarn- $2 per pound

Sewing notions- Fill a gallon bag for $3

Patterns- $0.25 each or 10 for $1

Boutique, specialty and larger items are individually priced.

Payments can be made via cash, check or card.

Visit Snohomish County CTA’s Facebook page or website for more information.

Join the fabric sale email list here.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.