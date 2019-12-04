Snohomish County commission to host International Human Rights Day celebration Dec. 8

The Snohomish County Human Rights Commission is inviting the community to celebrate International Human Rights Day on Sunday, Dec. 8. The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. at Everett Community College in the Jackson Center.

This year’s celebration includes the award-winning Living Voices performance of Native Vision, which follows a Navajo girl in the 1930s and 1940s as she explores her family’s past while struggling to keep her culture in a government-run boarding school. Her vision of becoming a modern healer in a changing world is brought to life as her community joins the U.S. in World War II.

The event will honor communities and individuals “in recognition of their contribution to making the county a place that honors the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family,” the commission said in an announcement.

Everett Community College is located at 2000 Tower St, in Everett.

During the event, the Human Rights Commission will announce the recipients of the 2019 Human Rights Awards.

2019 Human Rights Award Nominees: