Snohomish County completes road construction project near Lynnwood despite COVID-19 slowdown

Snohomish County Public Works has completed three road construction projects during the past three months after implementing COVID-19 safety measures, including one involving pedestrian and capacity improvements near Lynnwood.

A temporary two month shutdown, put in place by Gov. Jay Inslee’s initial “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, enabled contractors to develop COVID-19 safety work plans and acquire personal protective equipment for workers in compliance with new state requirements.

The work plans provide for COVID-19 staff training, which includes social distancing when possible and following hazard mitigation plans for work tasks that do not allow for social distancing. These health safety measures will be put into place for all Snohomish County Public Works construction projects through the duration of the health crisis.

Among the completed projects were Alderwood Mall Parkway pedestrian improvements, which began in March and were completed in June. Two sidewalk gaps were finished on Alderwood Mall Parkway for a combined length of 220 feet. New bicycle lanes, curb, gutter, sidewalks, planter strips, drainage facilities, upgrades to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) facilities, and retaining walls were also constructed as part of the project. The addition of these two gaps allowed for re-striping the roadway to add 1,200 feet of an additional northbound travel lane and bicycle lane.

Other projects included the Riley Slough Bridge 155 replacement southwest of Monroe, and the S Machias/Machias Cutoff intersection improvements.