Snohomish County Council elects 2024 leadership

The Snohomish County Council on Tuesday elected its leadership team for 2024. For the second year in a row, Councilmember Jared Mead, representing District 4, was elected as chair of the Council. Councilmember Nate Nehring, representing District 1, was re-elected as vice chair, according to a news release.

“I’m honored and grateful to be re-elected by my fellow councilmembers as chair of the council,” said Mead, who represents the cities of Brier and Mountlake Terrace. “Last year, we accomplished some wonderful things together for the people of Snohomish County, and I’m excited to continue that progress in 2024.”

The council chair presides over council proceedings and provides leadership and direction to council staff and administrative functions. The council vice chair serves as part of the leadership team and presides over council proceedings in the absence of the chair. This is the third time in the past decade that both political parties are represented in council leadership.

“I am thankful to my colleagues for their trust and confidence,” Nehring said. “I am looking forward to serving in leadership with Chair Mead for another year and focusing on bipartisan solutions to the issues facing Snohomish County residents.”

The council votes for a chair and vice-chair annually during the first meeting of the new year. Council leadership serves a one-year term.

“I am looking forward to another successful year of finding bipartisan solutions when we can, and when we can’t, to do so with respect and understanding,” said District 3 Councilmember Strom Peterson, who represents the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway. “Congratulations to Chair Mead and Vice Chair Nehring.”

Today’s vote passed 4-1 for both the chair and the vice-chair. Councilmember Megan Dunn (District 2) was the dissenting vote.

“I appreciated the work this past year of Chair Mead and Vice Chair Nehring to pass a unanimous budget and oversee a smooth process during the chambers renovations,” Dunn said. “While I have voted for bipartisan leadership in the past and I appreciate working across the aisle on environmental policy and the upcoming Biennial budget, Council would benefit from a change in leadership.

“I respectfully voted no today with the expectation that moving forward we will see clearer communication from leadership to the council, that major legislative changes would be discussed in committee by the full council, we have increased involvement and report backs from our regional boards and commission commitments, and that the council has unified messaging and involvement in our County legislative priorities.

“I’ll be proposing an improved process for transparency and accountability for any outside work which could include operating rules for meeting participation, utilization of county resources, and any official council communication.”