Snohomish County Council seeking nominees for districting committee

The Snohomish County Council is in the process of creating a districting committee tasked with recommending revisions to the boundaries of the five county council districts to aid in equalizing their populations.

This districting process takes place every 10 years and follows the decennial census and will occur in 2021.

The districting process provides that the central committees of the two largest, major political parties shall each submit to the county council a list with five people for council to consider appointing to the districting committee. The council will appoint two people from each of the lists to the districting committee. The four council-appointed committee members shall appoint a fifth person to serve on the five-person districting committee. The five members shall be appointed by Jan. 31.

The districting committee is required to hold a public hearing on a districting plan, which sets forth proposed changes to council districts in November 2021, before submitting that plan to the county council by December 2021 for council’s consideration for adoption.

On Oct. 9, the Chairs of the Democratic and Republican parties were sent letters requesting that each party submit a list of five nominees to the Snohomish County Council Office by Dec 3. Following receipt of these nominees, the council will proceed with scheduling interviews. Interviews are scheduled for December and the council will appoint committee members in January 2021.

Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell will present information on the districting process at the Snohomish County Council’s administrative session on Monday, Oct. 19 beginning at 10:30 a.m. People interested in learning more about the districting process are encouraged to listen in on this meeting.

For additional information, contact Geoffrey Thomas, Council Chief of Staff at Geoffrey.Thomas@snoco.org.