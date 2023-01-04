Snohomish County Council selects Mead, Nehring for 2023 leadership

The Snohomish County Council Tuesday morning elected its leadership team for 2023.

Councilmember Jared Mead, a Democrat representing District 4 including Mountlake Terrace and Brier, was elected council chair. Mead, a Democrat, served as vice-chair in 2022. Councilmember Nate Nehring, representing District 1, was elected vice-chair.

This is the first time since 2020 and the second time in the past decade that both political parties are represented in council leadership.

“I am excited to serve in this new leadership role as chair of the council,” Mead said. “I appreciated the steady leadership Councilmember (Megan) Dunn provided last year as chair through some difficult meetings and debates. I am also excited to see a bi-partisan leadership team electedagain. Council Vice-Chair Nehring and I have a strong working relationship and I look forward to working together for the betterment of all of Snohomish County residents.”

The council chair presides over council proceedings and provides leadership and direction to council staff and administrative functions. The council vice-chair serves as part of the leadership team and presides over council proceedings in the absence of the chair.

“I have seen Councilmember Mead work closely and collaboratively across the aisle and know he is always willing to listen to constituents in order to achieve positive outcomes, said Distrct 3 Councilmember Strom Peterson, who represents Edmonds and Lynnwood. “This leadership style will serve us well in Snohomish County.”