Snohomish County Council to meet at Woodway Town Hall July 8

The Snohomish County Council’s Administrative Committee will meet in at Woodway Town Hall at 6 p.m. this Tuesday, July 8 — part of the council’s in-district annual meetings to give residents an additional opportunity to interact with their representatives.

This meeting is being held in District 3, which includes the town of Woodway and the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood.

Woodway Town Hall is located at 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. The meeting is also available remotely via Zoom: zoom.us/j/94846850772. Or dial in at 253-215 8782 or 301-715 8592. The Meeting ID is 948 4685 0772.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.